Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
ASEAN Beat
Movie Producer Charged in Malaysia’s 1MDB Scandal
Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak, under whom the so-called 1MDB scandal took shape.
Image Credit: Flickr/Firdaus Latif

Movie Producer Charged in Malaysia’s 1MDB Scandal

The producer and stepson of Malaysia’s ex-prime minister Najib Razak is just one of several individuals that has been implicated,

By for The Diplomat
 
 

“The Wolf of Wall Street” producer and stepson of Malaysia’s former prime minister pleaded not guilty on Friday to laundering $248 million from a state investment fund, becoming the third person in his family charged in the 1MDB scandal that helped end Najib Razak’s government last year.

Riza Aziz was solemn as he appeared in court to be charged with receiving the illicit funds between 2011 and 2012 in the U.S. and Singapore.

The charge sheets said the money was misappropriated from 1MDB and channeled into bank accounts of Riza’s company Red Granite Pictures Inc., which produced films including the Martin Scorsese-directed film starring Leonardo DiCaprio. The 2013 film was nominated for five Academy Awards, including best picture.

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

The money was transferred from Swiss bank accounts of two companies U.S. investigators identified as being linked to 1MDB into Red Granite’s accounts in the United States and Singapore, according to the charge sheets describing the evidence.

Riza, 42, was released on bail. He was charged with five counts of money laundering and could face up to five years in prison, a fine or both, on each count if he is convicted.

Najib set up the 1MDB fund to finance development in Malaysia when he took office in 2009, but it accumulated billions in debts and U.S. investigators allege at least $4.5 billion was stolen from the fund and laundered by Najib’s associates.

Public anger over the alleged corruption contributed to the shocking election defeat of Najib’s long-ruling coalition in May 2018, and the new government reopened investigations that had been stifled while Najib was in office.

Najib is currently on trial for alleged criminal breach of trust, abuse of power and money laundering linked to 1MDB. He denies the charges. His wife and Riza’s mother, Rosmah Mansor, also has pleaded not guilty to money laundering and tax evasion related to 1MDB but her trial date has not been set.

Riza’s arraignment came a year after he was questioned by Malaysia’s anti-graft agency. U.S. investigators say Red Granite used money stolen from 1MDB to finance Hollywood films. Red Granite has paid the U.S. government $60 million to settle claims it benefited from the 1MDB scandal, and the U.S. returned the money to Malaysia.

Riza’s sister, Nooryana Najwa, has slammed the legal action against her brother.

“Despite the settlement in the U.S. and the fact that alleged wrongdoings occurred entirely outside of Malaysia, the MACC decides to press charges after a whole year of leaving this case in cold storage. He is not a criminal,” she wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a picture of her with Riza taken before his arrest.

Reported by The Associated Press. 

Topics
ASEAN Beat
Tags
1MDB
1MDB Scandal
Corruption in Malaysia
Mahathir Mohamad
Malaysia 1MDB
Malaysia corruption
najib
Najib Razak
PH anti-corruption
Wolf on Wall Street
Related Stories
Najib Scandal Links in Focus with Ex-Sabah Chief Minister Charges
March 12, 2019
Najib Scandal Links in Focus with Ex-Sabah Chief Minister Charges
The charges against Musa Aman announced last week are just part of the ongoing scrutiny around Najib and his allies in a New Malaysia.
Read Story
Mahathir Sets New Course for Malaysia in First 100 DaysUS Lawsuits Deepen Malaysia's 1MDB ScandalMahathir Versus NajibScandal Rocks New MalaysiaMalaysia Counts the Costs of Its 1MDB Scandal
Latest Blogs
Taiwan Politicians Continue to Align Themselves With Hong Kong Protestors
July 05, 2019
Taiwan Politicians Continue to Align Themselves With Hong Kong Protestors
Protestors in Hong Kong demanding the withdrawal of a controversial extradition bill find a reliable ally in Taiwan.
Read Post
DMZ Summitry and the Fall of the Korean WallThe End of India’s Nehru-Gandhi Dynasty?The Future of the Asian Order Will Be Decided in SpaceWho Will Win the India-China Railway Race in Nepal?‘Fake News’ and Thailand’s Information Wars
Latest Features
Why Are Migrant Workers Joining the Hong Kong Protests?
July 05, 2019
Why Are Migrant Workers Joining the Hong Kong Protests?
Many of Hong Kong's migrant workers have expressed solidarity with the protests. Why?
Read Feature
Was Cambodia Ever Really a Democracy?Chinese Private Security Moves Into Central AsiaChina's New Data Protection SchemeA New Day for Solomon Islands' Women?North Korea’s Missing Dead
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
Hong Kong Extradition Law: The Fallout
June 25, 2019
Hong Kong Extradition Law: The Fallout
Insights from Ho-Fung Hung.
Read Interview
More Interviews