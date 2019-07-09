Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
Flashpoints
Russian Official: Nuclear Sub Fire Could Have 'Led to Catastrophe of Global Proportions'
People lay flowers at the graves of the 14 crew members who died in a fire on a Russian navy's deep-sea research submersible, next to the graves of crew members of Kursk submarine, right, at the Serafimovskoye memorial cemetery during a funeral ceremony in St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, July 6, 2019.
Image Credit: AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky

Russian Official: Nuclear Sub Fire Could Have 'Led to Catastrophe of Global Proportions'

A fire in a deep-water research submersible could have caused a global catastrophe, according to a senior Russian Navy official.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

A fire aboard a Russian submarine that killed 14 sailors earlier this month could have caused a catastrophe on a global scale if not for the heroism of the crew, Reuters reported on July 8, citing a Russian media report that quotes a senior Russian Navy official.

“They all shared one and the same fate – to save the lives of their comrades, to save their vessel and to prevent a catastrophe of global proportions at the cost of their own lives,” Captain Sergei Pavlov, an aide to the Russian Navy’s commander, was quoted as saying by local outlet Fontanka  at the private funeral of the sailors held last Saturday in St. Petersburg.

It is unclear from Pavlov’s comments how the fire could have resulted in a global catastrophe. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu insisted in an earlier statement that the nuclear reactor on board the submarine had been completely sealed off from the fire. “The main cause of the incident has been established: it was a fire in the battery compartment and then it spread,” Shoigu said in a statement published by the Kremlin on July 3.

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

In a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said there were no indications that the accident could have caused a larger catastrophe. “As for the reactor, there are no problems with that,” he is quoted as saying by Bloomberg News on July 8. Peskov also insisted that the submarine type involved in the accident will remain “absolutely classified.” As I reported on July 3:

The accident reportedly either occurred on board the nuclear-powered Project 10831 Losharik (AS-12), one of the Russian Navy’s “special projects” spy subs, or inside the larger modified Project 667BDRM Delfin-class (Delta-IV) nuclear-powered submarine BS-64 PodmoskovyeAccording to one Russian media report, the accident occurred aboard a submersible that its mothership, the Losharik, had launched, although it is unclear whether the Losharik has the capability to do so.

The Losharik and Podmoskovye are both operated by the Russian Navy on behalf of the Main Directorate Deep Sea Research (GUGI). GUGI reportedly maintains one of the world’s largest fleet of spy subs with the total number estimated at around eight. GUGI deploys the subs for intelligence gathering and special operations missions.

The accident reportedly took place in the Barents Sea on July 1. Shoigu gave the order on July 3 to immediately start repairing the submarine for future operations. “While visiting the facility, Sergei Shoigu set the task to the Fleet’s command to as soon as possible work out and implement measures jointly with the industry’s representatives to repair the submersible and bring it into operation again,” a Russian Ministry of Defense press release states.

Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded Russia’s highest honors to the 14 sailors who died.

Topics
Flashpoints
Tags
Main Directorate Deep Sea Research
Russian Navy
Russian submarine accident
Related Stories
Fire Kills 14 Sailors on Secretive Russian Navy Submarine
July 03, 2019
Fire Kills 14 Sailors on Secretive Russian Navy Submarine
The accident may have occurred on one of the Russian Navy’s secretive “special projects” spy subs on July 1.
Read Story
China, Russia Kick Off Bilateral Naval Exercise ‘Joint Sea’US Navy Conducts First Post-Cold War FONOP in Peter the Great Bay, Off Russian CoastRussia’s Naval Policy and the War in SyriaChinese, Russian Navies to Hold 8 Days of Naval Exercises in the South China SeaThat Chinese Frigate in the Senkakus Was a Bad Move for China
Latest Blogs
South Korea’s Botched Handling of the Forced Labor Issue
July 09, 2019
South Korea’s Botched Handling of the Forced Labor Issue
The Moon Jae-in government’s claim of putting the victims first doesn’t stand scrutiny.
Read Post
US Navy Littoral Combat Ship Arrives in Singapore for Rotational DeploymentDefense Dialogue Spotlights Vietnam-France Military TiesThe Baloch Liberation Army’s New US Terrorist Designation: Why Now?Italy Seeks Jurisdiction in 2012 Indian Fishermen CaseJapan’s G20 Summit Fails at Repairing Japan-Korea relations
Latest Features
Afghanistan’s Bloody Peace Process
July 08, 2019
Afghanistan’s Bloody Peace Process
Even as officials continue to talk peace, violence has surged in Afghanistan.
Read Feature
Can Mongolia Shape the Modern World Once Again?India’s Response to China’s Cyber AttacksWhy Are Migrant Workers Joining the Hong Kong Protests?Was Cambodia Ever Really a Democracy?Chinese Private Security Moves Into Central Asia
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
Mauro Gilli: Selling the F-35 to Countries Operating the S-400 Is a Bad Idea
July 03, 2019
Mauro Gilli: Selling the F-35 to Countries Operating the S-400 Is a Bad Idea
What are the risks of selling the F-35 to India and other countries operating high-tech Russian-made weapons systems?
Read Interview
More Interviews