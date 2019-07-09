Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
Asia Defense

US Approves $2.2 Billion Arms Package for Taiwan for Tanks, Missiles

If completed, the deal would represent one of the largest in recent history between the United States and Taiwan.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

On Monday, the U.S. State Department notified lawmakers that two major arms packages had been approved for Taiwan. The packages, amounting to $2.2 billion in materiel and support equipment, include Stinger missiles and tanks.

Specifically, DSCA approved the sale of 108 M1A2T Abrams tanks, along with a range of support equipment and arms, including M2 Chrysler Mount machine guns, M240 machine guns, M88A2 HERCULES vehicles, and M1070A1 Heavy Equipment Transporters. This first package is valued at an estimated $2 billion.

In a separate package, DSCA also approved the sale of 250 Block I -92F MANPAD Stinger missiles and four I-92F MANPAD Stinger Fly-to-Buy missiles. This second package is valued at an estimated $223.56 million.

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

Taiwan’s request to purchase these systems has been public for months. Speaking in March, Tsai said that the tanks and Stinger missiles would “greatly enhance [Taiwan’s] land and air capabilities, strengthen military morale and show to the world the U.S. commitment to Taiwan’s defense.”

Earlier this year, the United States adopted the Asia Reassurance Initiative Act, which calls for the White House to establish “a multifaceted strategy to increase U.S. security, economic interests and values in the Indo-Pacific region.”

Among the act’s main provisions, it calls on the U.S. president to support the transfer of “defense articles” to Taiwan and promote high-level official visits, which were also encouraged by the Taiwan Travel Act, which was signed into law last year.

Last month, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated its opposition to the possible sale. “This position is consistent and clear,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at the ministry’s daily briefing.

“We urge the U.S. to fully understand the high sensitivity and serious harm of the issue of arms sales to Taiwan and abide by the one-China principle.”

Relations across the Taiwan Strait have deteriorated markedly since the 2016 inauguration of President Tsai Ing-wen, who hails from the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party.

The announcement of the arms sale comes shortly after the personal encounter between U.S. President Donald J. Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 summit meeting in Osaka, Japan.

If concluded, the sales would represent the first major U.S. arms deals with Taiwan since the celebration of 40 years of the Taiwan Relations Act in April this year.

The 1979 Taiwan Relations Act has governed the United States’ non-official relationship with Taipei and requires U.S. presidents to support Taiwan by providing “arms of a defensive character.”

Formal U.S. diplomatic ties with Taiwan ended in 1979 when the second U.S.-China joint communiqué established formal Washington-Beijing ties.

Topics
Asia Defense
Tags
Taiwan Relations Act
U.S.-Taiwan Relations
Related Stories
US Approves New Taiwan Arms Sale Package Worth $1.83 Billion
December 17, 2015
US Approves New Taiwan Arms Sale Package Worth $1.83 Billion
Obama administration authorizes first arms sale to Taiwan in four years.
Read Story
Forget F-16s for Taiwan: It's All About A2/AD Why the US May Lose Taiwan to Beijing EconomicallyDespite China’s Tough Talk, US Should Move Forward With TaiwanHigh-Level US Visits to Taiwan Mark 40 Years of Unofficial TiesThe Taiwan Relations Act at 40
Latest Blogs
US Navy Completes Hellfire Missile Tests on Littoral Combat Ship
July 09, 2019
US Navy Completes Hellfire Missile Tests on Littoral Combat Ship
The weapon system is slated to go out on a ship deployment later this year.
Read Post
Japan's Aegis Ashore System Hits a Roadblock: Domestic PoliticsAir Force Exercise Highlights US-Indonesia Military CooperationWhere Is Indonesia on China’s Belt and Road Initiative?Why Malaysia’s New Proposal Could Change Southeast Asia’s Drugs DebateIs China Pulling Off Its Own ’Offset’ Strategy?
Latest Features
The Stalemate Driving Vietnam's Illegal Wildlife Trade
July 09, 2019
The Stalemate Driving Vietnam's Illegal Wildlife Trade
Vietnam had a plan for ending bear bile farming. What went wrong?
Read Feature
Afghanistan’s Bloody Peace ProcessCan Mongolia Shape the Modern World Once Again?India’s Response to China’s Cyber AttacksWhy Are Migrant Workers Joining the Hong Kong Protests?Was Cambodia Ever Really a Democracy?
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
Mauro Gilli: Selling the F-35 to Countries Operating the S-400 Is a Bad Idea
July 03, 2019
Mauro Gilli: Selling the F-35 to Countries Operating the S-400 Is a Bad Idea
What are the risks of selling the F-35 to India and other countries operating high-tech Russian-made weapons systems?
Read Interview
More Interviews