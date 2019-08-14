Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
Asia Defense
Did a Failure to Plan for Anti-Submarine Warfare Doom the Imperial Japanese Navy?
Japanese submarine I-8 arriving in Brest, France, in 1943.
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Did a Failure to Plan for Anti-Submarine Warfare Doom the Imperial Japanese Navy?

Anti-submarine warfare was a blind spot for Imperial Japan, with deadly results.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

Why did Imperial Japan fail to prepare for the threat of submarine warfare, and what lessons can we take for how military organizations learn in the future?

Despite close contacts between the Royal Navy (RN) and the Imperial Japanese Navy (IJN) during World War I, and a strategic situation with distinct similarities, the IJN in World War II largely failed to adopt the strategic approach to anti-submarine warfare (ASW) that the RN had pioneered in 1917 and 1918. While the Royal Navy adapted to anti-commerce submarine attacks and the British war effort survived, Japan was effectively strangled by a U.S. submarine campaign.

At Strategy Bridge, Phillip Ramirez proposes an answer that concentrates on civil-military relations. In both cases, the services adopted offensive, “Mahanian” (something of a misnomer) strategies for winning the war through forcing decisive battles. When the course of war denied such opportunities, each service was faced with the unforeseen problem of a long-term anti-commerce campaign. Civilian supremacy in the United Kingdom, he argues, forced the Royal Navy to adopt commerce protection measures, while the relative inability of Japanese civilian leadership to settle inter- and intra-organizational disputes within the Japanese military fatally delayed the development of anti-submarine capabilities.

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

Indeed, Japan’s anti-submarine problems were even more extensive that Ramirez documents. Even in World War I, the Royal Navy appreciated the threat of the submarine and dedicated considerable resources to ASW force protection, if not commerce protection. Partially in consequence, despite a few critical failures (the loss of three old armored cruisers in 1914, for example) the Royal Navy managed to almost entirely resist repeated attacks upon the capital ships of the Grand Fleet. In World War II the RN did somewhat less well, losing two battleships and three fleet carriers to submarine attack. But the Japanese record was even worse, with a battleship, eight carriers, and several heavy cruisers lost to subs during the conflict. The IJN’s inability to deal with submarines is even more puzzling given the complete inadequacy of U.S. submarine doctrine and equipment in the first years of the war, and the counter-force (Mahanian, in reality) submarine doctrine that the Japanese themselves adopted before the war.

Ramirez allows that the argument about civilian oversight is only part of the story. The relative material position of the Royal Navy and the merchant marine of the United Kingdom prior to both wars was distinctly superior to that of the Japan in 1941, meaning that the British had breathing room to make and learn from mistakes that the Japanese simply couldn’t afford. Moreover, the Japanese strategic class believed that any war that could not be won by short, decisive battles simply could not be won; there was no point in dedicating resources to a long war when victory under such circumstances was impossible.

Still, the contrast between Japanese and British preparation is useful and instructive for helping us think about how military organizations react to adversity. It’s also helpful for examining how navies that organize themselves on self-consciously “Mahanian” lines approach the problem of anti-submarine warfare. My next column examines these questions in some greater detail.

Topics
Asia Defense
Tags
Anti-Submarine Warfare
ASW
Imperial Japanese Navy
military history
naval history
World War 2
Related Stories
Are India’s US-Made Sub-Hunting Planes Not Meeting the Indian Navy’s Operational Requirements?
August 09, 2018
Are India’s US-Made Sub-Hunting Planes Not Meeting the Indian Navy’s Operational Requirements?
India’s Comptroller & Auditor General has accused the defense ministry of violating procurement processes, among other things.
Read Story
World's Largest Anti-Submarine Robot Ship Joins US NavyBoeing Wins Contract to Support Indian Navy’s New Sub-Killer PlanesConfirmed: India Signs $1 Billion Contract for 4 New Sub-Hunter Planes India Clears Purchase of 4 More Sub-Killer Planes India and United States to Deepen Anti-Submarine Warfare Cooperation
Latest Blogs
Will Beijing Use Force to End the Hong Kong Protests?
August 15, 2019
Will Beijing Use Force to End the Hong Kong Protests?
Sending in the troops is not unthinkable, but China's government has many other options at its disposal.
Read Post
Has Jamatul Mujahideen Bangladesh Put Down Roots in India’s Northeast?Flights Restart at Hong Kong Airport as Protesters ApologizeChina Rejects Request for Hong Kong Port Call of 2 US Navy WarshipsA Pipeline as Lifeline: The Environmental Benefits of TAPIThe South Korea-Japan Trade Conflict: Cui Bono?
Latest Features
America’s Anti-China Mood Is Here to Stay
August 14, 2019
America’s Anti-China Mood Is Here to Stay
Even if China and the US agree on new trade terms, the view in Washington has fundamentally changed.
Read Feature
How Islamic State Infiltrated Kabul UniversityCan Social Media Help Heal the Wounds of Partition?Dashed Hopes for Myanmar’s WomenSmart Cities or Surveillance? Huawei in Central AsiaThe Cyber Dimension of the South China Sea Clashes
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
Interview: Daniel Immerwahr on the ‘Hidden’ US Empire
August 07, 2019
Interview: Daniel Immerwahr on the ‘Hidden’ US Empire
The United States has a controversial and rich imperial legacy, but is it still an empire today?
Read Interview
More Interviews