Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
Asia GeopoliticsSecurityEast AsiaJapanSouth Korea
The Significance of South Korea’s Decision to Terminate an Intelligence-Sharing Pact With Japan
Image Credit: Flickr/ KOREA.NET

The Significance of South Korea’s Decision to Terminate an Intelligence-Sharing Pact With Japan

How will the end of GSOMIA affect Northeast Asian security? Also, how significant is the first U.S.-ASEAN maritime exercise?

By for The Diplomat
 
 

The Diplomat‘s Ankit Panda (@nktpnd) and Prashanth Parameswaran (@TheAsianist) discuss the South Korean government’s decision not to renew the 2016 General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) with Japan and the significant of the first-ever U.S.-ASEAN maritime exercise.

Click the play button to the right to listen. If you’re an iOS or Mac user, you can also subscribe to The Diplomat’s Asia Geopolitics podcast on iTunes here; if you use Windows or Android, you can subscribe on Google Play here, or on Spotify here.

If you like the podcast and have suggestions for content, please leave a review and rating on iTunes and TuneIn. You can contact the host, Ankit Panda, here.

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.
Topics
Asia Geopolitics
Security
East Asia
Japan
South Korea
Tags
China-ASEAN relations
GSOMIA
Moon Jae-In
South China Sea
South Korea-Japan relations
South Korean foreign policy
U.S. alliances
U.S.-ASEAN relations
Related Stories
US Official Express Hope for End to South Korea-Japan Disputes
August 28, 2019
US Official Express Hope for End to South Korea-Japan Disputes
South Korea's pullback from a 2016 intelligence sharing agreement will have consequences for U.S. interests, the official said.
Read Story
There Will Be No Winner in the Japan-South Korea DisputeTwo Alliances in Trouble: Managing the US-Philippine and US-South Korea Alliances in 2019ARIA: Congress Makes Its Mark on US Asia PolicyNorth and South Korea’s New Military AgreementTen Myths About Japan’s Collective Self-Defense Change
Latest Blogs
High-Profile Arrests, Protest Ban Mark New Phase in Attempt to Quell Hong Kong Protests
August 30, 2019
High-Profile Arrests, Protest Ban Mark New Phase in Attempt to Quell Hong Kong Protests
The Hong Kong government doubles down on its current approach: clamping down on the protests and pro-democracy leaders.
Read Post
What Does a Rising Baht Mean for Thailand's Economy?Will India Become the Home of the Largest Number of Stateless People?Asia’s Disappearing ActivistsBJP Concerned Over NRC in Assam, But Wants Register Across IndiaChina Rotates New Troops Into Hong Kong Amid Mass Protests
Latest Features
Chennai’s ‘Man-Made’ Water Crisis
August 30, 2019
Chennai’s ‘Man-Made’ Water Crisis
The upcoming monsoon may end the immediate crisis, but the city’s serious infrastructure problems will be back.
Read Feature
Celebrating Democracy and Peace in Timor-LesteIndonesia Aims for Fastest Growth of Jokowi’s TermBalochistan’s Role in the Afghanistan QuagmireSomething Is Very Wrong on the Mekong RiverThere Will Be No Winner in the Japan-South Korea Dispute
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
Aksana Ismailbekova on Patronage Politics in Kyrgyzstan
August 20, 2019
Aksana Ismailbekova on Patronage Politics in Kyrgyzstan
What lays beneath the surface of Kyrgyzstan’s dramatic political scene?
Read Interview
More Interviews