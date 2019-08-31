The Significance of South Korea’s Decision to Terminate an Intelligence-Sharing Pact With Japan

How will the end of GSOMIA affect Northeast Asian security? Also, how significant is the first U.S.-ASEAN maritime exercise?

The Diplomat‘s Ankit Panda (@nktpnd) and Prashanth Parameswaran (@TheAsianist) discuss the South Korean government’s decision not to renew the 2016 General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) with Japan and the significant of the first-ever U.S.-ASEAN maritime exercise.

