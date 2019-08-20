Toward a US-China ‘Steady State’: Assets, Liabilities, and Great Power Competition

Can the United States and China find terms on which to coexist in the 21st century?

Ali Wyne, a policy analyst at the RAND Corporation in Washington, D.C., joins The Diplomat‘s Ankit Panda (@nktpnd) to discuss U.S.-China competition. The conversation focuses on Wyne’s recent Financial Times op-ed on the subject.

