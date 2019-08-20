Menu
Asia Geopolitics

Toward a US-China ‘Steady State’: Assets, Liabilities, and Great Power Competition

Can the United States and China find terms on which to coexist in the 21st century?

By for The Diplomat
 
 

Ali Wyne, a policy analyst at the RAND Corporation in Washington, D.C., joins The Diplomat‘s Ankit Panda (@nktpnd) to discuss U.S.-China competition. The conversation focuses on Wyne’s recent Financial Times op-ed on the subject.

Click the play button to the right to listen. If you’re an iOS or Mac user, you can also subscribe to The Diplomat’s Asia Geopolitics podcast on iTunes here; if you use Windows or Android, you can subscribe on Google Play here, or on Spotify here.

If you like the podcast and have suggestions for content, please leave a review and rating on iTunes and TuneIn. You can contact the host, Ankit Panda, here.

Topics
Asia Geopolitics
Tags
China's rise
Chinese Communist Party
Chinese Foreign Policy
Cold War
great power competition
History
Hong Kong
Samuel Huntington
U.S.-China Relations
Xi Jinping
