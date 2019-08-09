Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
Flashpoints
US, Canadian Fighter Jets Intercept 2 Russian Strategic Bombers Off Alaska
Image Credit: NORAD via Twitter

US, Canadian Fighter Jets Intercept 2 Russian Strategic Bombers Off Alaska

The two bombers entered Alaskan and Canadian air defense identification zones, according to the U.S. military.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

The U.S. Air Force (USAF) and Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) scrambled fighter jets to intercept two Russian Tupolev Tu-95 strategic bombers off the coast of Alaska on August 8, North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said in a statement.

The two Russian Air Force bombers entered Alaskan and Canadian air defense identification zones approximately 320 kilometers off the Alaskan western coast. “The Russian aircraft remained in international airspace in the Beaufort Sea and at no time did the aircraft enter United States or Canadian sovereign airspace,” according to NORAD.

Two USAF Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptors and two RCAF CF-18 Hornet fighter jets, supported by a Boeing E-3 Sentry airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft, a KC-135 Stratotanker and a C-130 tanker aircraft, conducted the scramble against the Russian bombers. NORAD released pictures of the fighter jets escorting the Russian aircraft.

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD), the two bombers were of the Tu-95MS variant and carried air-launched cruise missiles. The Tu-95MS is an upgraded version of the original Tu-95, a Soviet-era four-engine, long-range, turboprop, strategic bomber that can carry stand-off missiles including the Kh-101/Kh-102 (nuclear variant) air-launched cruise missile or the Kh-55 subsonic air-launched cruise missile.

Both aircraft were part of a large-scale naval exercise, dubbed Ocean-Shield 2019, which has been taking place in the Baltic Sea since the beginning of August, the MoD said. According to the MoD, 69 ships of all variants, in addition to 58 aircraft, and over 10,000 military personnel are participating in Ocean-Shield 2019.

“Two Tu-95MS missile-carrying strategic bombers operated by the Russian Aerospace Forces have performed flights over the neutral waters of the Bering Sea as part of the Ocean Shield-2019 exercise,” the MoD statement reads. “The flight lasted for more than 10 hours.” The ministry also acknowledged that U.S. aircraft were escorting the bomber formation for a period of time.

The Russian military has stepped up its presence off the Alaskan coast in recent months.

This May, the USAF scrambled fighter jets to intercept two Tu-95MS strategic bomber formations, escorted by Su-35 Flanker-E fighter jets, off the coast of Alaska on two separate days. In January, two Russian Air Force Tupolev Tu-160 strategic bombers entered the Canadian Air Defense Identification Zone. The USAF and RCAF scrambled fighter jets in response.

On August 1, two Tupolev Tu-142MZ maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare aircraft of the Russian Pacific Fleet entered the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ), but did not violate U.S. or Canadian airspace. The aircraft were escorted by a pair of MiG-31BM fighter-interceptors for a part of their mission. The USAF did not scramble fighters and relied on NORAD’s early warning system radars for detection.

Topics
Flashpoints
Tags
Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone
Canadian Air Defense Identification Zone
NORAD
North American Aerospace Defense Command
Royal Canadian Air Force
Russian bomber patrols in Indo-Pacific Region
Russian Pacific Fleet
Tu-142MZ
Related Stories
2 Russian Spy Planes Conduct Reconnaissance Mission off Western Coast of Alaska and Canada
August 07, 2019
2 Russian Spy Planes Conduct Reconnaissance Mission off Western Coast of Alaska and Canada
According to NORAD, the two aircraft entered the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone on August 1.
Read Story
China, Russia Kick Off Bilateral Naval Exercise ‘Joint Sea’US Navy Conducts First Post-Cold War FONOP in Peter the Great Bay, Off Russian CoastRussia Conducts Anti-Submarine Warfare Exercise in AsiaRussia’s Pacific Fleet to Hold ‘Dozens of Large-Scale Exercises’ This SummerChina Issues Statement Condemning Indian Decision to Bifurcate Kashmir
Latest Blogs
No More Blackouts: ‘Smart City’ Jakarta Needs a Smarter Grid
August 10, 2019
No More Blackouts: ‘Smart City’ Jakarta Needs a Smarter Grid
To get smart, Indonesia’s capital needs to be smart about its leadership choices and grid modernization.
Read Post
Malaysia Charges 17 Goldman Sachs Executives Over 1MDB ScandalTurkmenistan’s President Isn’t Dead, YetKyrgyzstan: Sorting Through the Media Buzz Amid a CrisisJapan’s Air Force: Pilot Error Caused F-35A CrashWhat’s in a Deeper EU-Vietnam Security Partnership?
Latest Features
Can Social Media Help Heal the Wounds of Partition?
August 06, 2019
Can Social Media Help Heal the Wounds of Partition?
72 years after partition, migrants are using social media to reconnect with their ancestral homes.
Read Feature
Dashed Hopes for Myanmar’s WomenSmart Cities or Surveillance? Huawei in Central AsiaThe Cyber Dimension of the South China Sea ClashesThe Tibetan Muslims of KashmirSouth Korea’s Africa Outreach
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
Interview: Daniel Immerwahr on the ‘Hidden’ US Empire
August 07, 2019
Interview: Daniel Immerwahr on the ‘Hidden’ US Empire
The United States has a controversial and rich imperial legacy, but is it still an empire today?
Read Interview
More Interviews