Asia Geopolitics
Where Is the US-North Korea Process Heading in the Final Months of 2019?
Image Credit: Rodong Sinmun

Where Is the US-North Korea Process Heading in the Final Months of 2019?

The optimism after the third Trump-Kim summit at Panmunjom quickly evaporated.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

The Diplomat‘s Ankit Panda (@nktpnd) and Prashanth Parameswaran (@TheAsianist) discuss recent developments on the Korean Peninsula, including North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s inspection of a new ballistic missile submarine and continued North Korean missile tests.

Click the play button to the right to listen. If you’re an iOS or Mac user, you can also subscribe to The Diplomat’s Asia Geopolitics podcast on iTunes here. If you use Android, you can subscribe on TuneIn here. If you like the podcast and have suggestions for content, please leave a review and rating on iTunes and TuneIn.

