Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
FlashpointsSecurityChina

Chinese Bombers Conduct Air Strikes During Military Exercise in Russia

Chinese military aircraft will practice an attack on ground targets during this year’s Central-19 strategic exercise in Western Russia.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) aircraft will conduct air strikes on ground targets as part of a large strategic exercise, dubbed Center-2019 (Tsentr-2019), held by the Russian Armed Forces in Russia’s Orenburg region this week, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said in a September 19 statement.

“Chinese Air Force crews will fulfill tasks of using air-delivered ordnance against ground targets, flying J-11 fighters, JH-7A fighter-bombers, H-6K strategic bombers, Z-10 helicopters. Besides, they will also carry out cargo airdropping missions from the Y-9 and Il-76 aircraft,” the MoD was quoted as saying on September 19 by TASS news agency.

The PLAAF aircraft will reportedly take off from the Orenburg-2 aerodrome. In total, 23 PLAAF air crews will take part in this stage of the exercises.

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

There has been no official statement as to what type of payload will be dropped on the designated ground targets. The H-6K bomber can be armed with a number of guided and unguided bombs, as well as supersonic anti-ship missiles or nuclear-capable CJ-10A (KD-20) land-attack cruise missiles. The H-6K is a Chinese derivative of the Soviet-era Tupolov Tu-16 twin-engined jet strategic bomber. It can can carry a payload of up to 12 tons.

The People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) Western Theater Command sent around 1,600 military personnel and an undisclosed number of Type 96A main battle tanks, H-6K strategic bombers, JH-7A fighter bombers, J-11 fighter jets, Il-76 and Y-9 transport aircraft, as well as  Z-10 attack helicopters to participate in the Russian-led military exercise taking place from September 16 to 21 in Western Russia and in a number of Central Asian countries.

Militaries from member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), as well as forces from the regional members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), including India, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, are also participating in the Center-2019 drills. On the Russian side, the exercise will involve 128,000 servicemen and over 20,000 pieces of hardware, according to the Russian MoD.

Per official Russian statements, the focus of the exercise is on “counter terrorist” operations. However, the Center-2019 also features repelling a conventional nation-state enemy and conducting large-scale offensive  operations.

This is the second time for the PLA to participate in Russia’s annual strategic exercise with a large contingent. In 2018, the PLA dispatched 3,500 personnel, 900 pieces of heavy weaponry, and 30 fixed-wing aircraft from the PLA’s Northern Theater Command to take part in the Russian-led military maneuvers.

“The drills will further enhance and deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era between China and Russia. It also has significant meaning on boosting our military’s capability to deal with all kinds of security threats together with other countries’ militaries,” Ma Qixian, the commander of the participating Chinese PLA forces was quoted as saying by China Central Television this month.

Topics
Flashpoints
Security
China
Tags
China-Russia military cooperation
People's Liberation Army
Russian Military
Russian military exercise
Sino-Russia relations
Related Stories
China Sends Strategic Bombers, Tanks and 1,600 Troops to Russia for Large Military Drill
September 17, 2019
China Sends Strategic Bombers, Tanks and 1,600 Troops to Russia for Large Military Drill
China, Russia and six other countries are conducting a 5-day military exercise in western Russia and the Central Asian region.
Read Story
Russian, Chinese Troops Kick off Russia’s Largest Military Exercise Since 1981Why China's Military Wants to Control These 2 Waterways in East AsiaIs China Really About to Build J-20 Stealth Fighters for Its Carriers?Is China Getting Ready to Finally Reveal the DF-41 Intercontinental-Range Ballistic Missile?The United States Tests a New GLCM: What Next?
Latest Blogs
China’s Growing “Green” Engagement in MENA
September 19, 2019
China’s Growing “Green” Engagement in MENA
Across the region, China has made targeted and strategic investments in major renewable energy projects.
Read Post
A Warm Welcome for Fijian Prime Minister in AustraliaSouth Korea to Publicly Display F-35A Stealth Fighter for First Time in OctoberTaiwan Warns Against Travel to China, Hong Kong After Detention of Taiwanese NationalsCan the Japan Self-Defense Force Age Gracefully?Can Contested Carbon Offsets Save Southeast Asia’s Forests?
Latest Features
High Noon in Hong Kong
September 19, 2019
High Noon in Hong Kong
Hong Kong continues to convulse and cry out, “Five demands! Not one less!”
Read Feature
Working for the Wealthy, Islamabad’s Poor Struggle to LiveChina's Non-state Universities: What It Takes to SucceedWhat Drives Chinese Arms Sales in Central Asia?India’s Miners of Glittery Mica Deadlocked in Debt TrapsWhy is West Papua in Constant Turmoil?
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
Touqir Hussain on Pakistan Foreign Policy Under Imran Khan
September 10, 2019
Touqir Hussain on Pakistan Foreign Policy Under Imran Khan
The Diplomat talks with Touqir Hussain on Imran Khan and his handling of Pakistan's foreign policy thus far.
Read Interview
More Interviews