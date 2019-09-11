Menu
US-North Korea Diplomacy: A Fall 2019 Return to Talks?

Will John Bolton’s departure and the latest North Korean overture lead to a shift—or more of the same?

By for The Diplomat
 
 

The Diplomat‘s Ankit Panda (@nktpnd) and Prashanth Parameswaran (@TheAsianist) discuss the prospects for U.S.-North Korea diplomacy in the fall of 2019 and the findings of the UN Panel of Experts report on Pyongyang’s missile and nuclear programs.

Click the play button to the right to listen. If you’re an iOS or Mac user, you can also subscribe to The Diplomat’s Asia Geopolitics podcast on iTunes here; if you use Windows or Android, you can subscribe on Google Play here, or on Spotify here.

If you like the podcast and have suggestions for content, please leave a review and rating on iTunes and TuneIn. You can contact the host, Ankit Panda, here.

