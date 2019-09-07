Menu
Afghanistan
US Withdrawal From Afghanistan: Close to a Deal?
Image Credit: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File

US Withdrawal From Afghanistan: Close to a Deal?

What lies ahead for Afghanistan?

By for The Diplomat
 
 

The Diplomat‘s Ankit Panda (@nktpnd) and Prashanth Parameswaran (@TheAsianist) discuss the prospects for a U.S.-Taliban deal and recent remarks by Indian and Pakistani officials on nuclear policy.

Click the play button to the right to listen. If you’re an iOS or Mac user, you can also subscribe to The Diplomat’s Asia Geopolitics podcast on iTunes here; if you use Windows or Android, you can subscribe on Google Play here, or on Spotify here.

If you like the podcast and have suggestions for content, please leave a review and rating on iTunes and TuneIn. You can contact the host, Ankit Panda, here.

Topics
Asia Geopolitics
Security
South Asia
Afghanistan
Tags
Donald Trump
Imran Khan
India-Pakistan relations
no-first-use
Rajnath Singh
Taliban-U.S. deal
Trump foreign policy
Zalmay Khalilzad
Trump: US to Keep 8,600 Troops in Afghanistan After Deal With Taliban
August 30, 2019
Trump: US to Keep 8,600 Troops in Afghanistan After Deal With Taliban
The count would put U.S. force levels at 200 over where they were when Obama left office.
What Does Thailand’s New Defense Budget Say About its Future Military Outlook?
September 07, 2019
What Does Thailand’s New Defense Budget Say About its Future Military Outlook?
A closer look at the significance of the new budget numbers for the country.
Mumbai's Last Jungle Under Threat
September 06, 2019
Mumbai's Last Jungle Under Threat
A metro project threatens one of the city’s last green spaces and the tribal people who live there.
Aksana Ismailbekova on Patronage Politics in Kyrgyzstan
August 20, 2019
Aksana Ismailbekova on Patronage Politics in Kyrgyzstan
What lays beneath the surface of Kyrgyzstan’s dramatic political scene?
