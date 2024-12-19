What COVID-19 Revealed About China and Its Role in the World

This month marks the fifth anniversary of the initial COVID-19 outbreak, with the very first cases being reported in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. Three months later, on March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

China, as both the origin of the outbreak and a key player in global health and politics, had a particularly profound role in shaping the pandemic’s trajectory. China’s response to COVID-19 and the subsequent recovery process revealed much about Beijing’s political characters in crisis. The post-pandemic period has further brought a handful of new challenges for Chinese leaders, including the gradual but steady economic decline, sharpened social inequality, and China’s deteriorated reputation in the West.

From Initial Denial to Zero-COVID Frenzy

In December 2019, the first known cases of the novel coronavirus that would become known as COVID-19 were reported in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. In January 2020, the Chinese government responded by implementing a strict lockdown of Wuhan and neighboring cities, isolating the epicenter of the outbreak.

Yet the Chinese central government faced criticism for delayed reporting and the suppression of whistleblowers, including Doctor Li Wenliang, who insisted upon a detailed investigation only to be called in for questioning by police. Adding to the tragedy, Li himself died from COVID-19, sparking a national outpouring of grief. Amid strong criticisms among the public, Xinhua, the state news agency, in February 2020 issued a brief and neutral acknowledgement of Li’s sacrifice and shifted the blame to Wuhan’s district-level police forces.

It is still unclear whether the initial decision to crackdown on news regarding the new virus was mismanagement at the local level or a order made by the central government. Furthermore, even to this date, the precise origin of the COVID-19 virus remains undetermined. In early 2021, the World Health Organization (WHO) dispatched a team to China to study the virus’ origins, suggesting that it very likely originated from an intermediate animal host before being transmitted from bats to humans. However, the WHO’s chief said that China had denied the researchers access to necessary data about the earliest stages of the outbreak. The issue continues to plague China’s relationship with the United States years later.

From early 2020 onward, China adopted a zero-COVID strategy, aiming to eradicate the virus entirely through strict, localized lockdowns, mass testing, quarantines, and extensive contact tracing. The city of Shanghai, the economic and cultural hub of China, became one of the most significant battlegrounds during the zero-COVID policy. The lockdown in Shanghai in April 2022 drew international attention due to the extreme measures enforced by the government. While the goal was to prevent the virus from spreading, several horrifying cases emerged that shed light on the darker side of China’s stringent policies. During this period, numerous elderly individuals, particularly those living alone, died without any access to medical assistance. In a widely circulated video, residents in a Shanghai apartment complex protested by banging pots and pans in frustration over food rationing and the scarcity of essential supplies.

Shanghai’s approach to handling the COVID-19 pandemic angered many of its residents and resulted in significant economic losses. However, the city’s party secretary, Li Qiang, a long-term Xi loyalist, received no repercussions for mismanaging Shanghai; on the contrary, he was promoted to China’s No. 2 position after the 20th Party Congress in October 2022 and now holds the office of premier.

The End of Zero-COVID

On November 24, 2022, a devastating apartment fire in Urumqi, located in northwest China, claimed the lives of at least 10 individuals. Reports indicated that strict COVID-19 restrictions hindered the victims’ ability to escape the flames, sparking widespread outrage. This tragedy ignited a rare wave of public dissent across the country, with thousands taking to the streets to voice their frustration. In an unprecedented display of solidarity, many protesters held up blank sheets of paper, symbolizing the systematic censorship enforced by the Chinese government. The protests quickly been known as the White Paper or A4 movement.

Facing a wide public outcry and the need to address an economic crisis, Beijing decided to lift its COVID-19 restrictions. The country underwent an abrupt transition from “zero-COVID” to “zero-restrictions.”

Yet despite the initial surge in consumption and business activity, China’s post-COVID recovery has been slower than anticipated. The real estate and construction industries remain stuck in a downturn after the bubble burst, and export growth has slowed, partly due to weakened demand from key international markets like the United States and Europe.

The economic costs of the zero-COVID policy were substantial. Many factories and businesses were forced to shut down, and the global supply chain disruption further exacerbated these economic impacts. As the pandemic wore on, China’s economic growth slowed significantly, and youth unemployment at one point reached over 20 percent.

Furthermore, the social isolation experienced during the pandemic is still being felt across Chinese society. The Chinese government has shifted focus toward boosting national morale, as workers widely circulate a “laying flat” culture with low motivation to do well.

What COVID-19 Taught Us About China

The pandemic revealed the vulnerabilities in global supply chains and highlighted China’s role as a global manufacturing hub. The disruption of global trade during lockdowns and the subsequent shortages in essential goods revealed both the interdependence of nations and the power asymmetries that shape global economics.

Furthermore, China’s handling of the pandemic has influenced its global standing – for better and for worse. U.S. attitudes toward China declined after the onset of the pandemic. However, China gained diplomatic success in many developing countries, particularly in Africa, where the Chinese government sent billions in vaccine supplies and medical assistance (sometimes referred to as “vaccine diplomacy”).

The pandemic has prompted serious introspection within China’s public health system. COVID-19 highlighted the frailties of China’s health system, especially in rural areas. The reliance on mass testing, tracking, and limited healthcare infrastructure left gaps that became evident during the pandemic. In addition, WHO research revealed that antibiotic misuse during the pandemic may have accelerated the silent spread of antibiotic resistance. In China, efforts to regulate antibiotic use have shown success in reducing the usage rates in hospitals, but misuse remains prevalent in some institutions.

The fifth anniversary of COVID-19 serves as a reminder of the profound and lasting effects of the pandemic on China and the world. The WHO is currently leading negotiations on an international agreement aimed at strengthening global preparedness and response, said to be implemented in 2025. As the world continues to recover from the pandemic, the trajectory of China’s health and economic reforms will shape not only its future but also the global understanding of health security and international cooperation.