Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
Asia Defense
New Littoral Combat Ship Completes Acceptance Trials
Image Credit: Lockheed Martin

New Littoral Combat Ship Completes Acceptance Trials

The future USS Indianapolis completed acceptance trials in Lake Michigan last month.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

The latest Freedom-class littoral combat ship (LCS), the future USS Indianapolis, successfully completed acceptance trials on Lake Michigan on June 26, according to a Lockheed Martin statement.

Acceptance trials, the last major step before delivering the LCS to the U.S. Navy, are conducted by the service’s Board of Inspection and Survey, the U.S. Navy’s chief body inspecting and reporting on a warship’s readiness for active duty operations.

“The trials included a full-power run, maneuverability testing, and surface and air detect-to-engage demonstrations of the ship’s combat system,” according to the company statement. “Major systems and features were demonstrated, including aviation support, small boat launch handling and recovery and machinery control and automation.”

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

The new LCS was christened in April 2018 at the Fincantieri Marinette Marine (FMM) shipyard in Marinette, Wisconsin. Following the ship’s delivery, the Indianapolis is slated to be commissioned by the U.S. Navy in October 2019.

“LCS 17 is joining the second-largest class of ships in the U.S. Navy fleet, and we are proud to get the newest Littoral Combat Ship one step closer to delivery,” said Joe DePietro, Lockheed Martin vice president and general manager, Small Combatants and Ship Systems.

The LCS class consists of the Independence and Freedom variants. Construction of the Freedom variant is led by Lockheed Martin at FMM. The construction of the Independence class is headed by Austal USA in Mobile, Alabama. The Austal and Lockheed Martin shipyards are each capable of building two LCSs per year. Lockheed Martin has delivered a total of eight LCSs to the U.S. Navy to date.

As my colleague Steven Stashwick reported in May, Lockheed Martin is also leading an effort to boost the combat capabilities of both LCS variants in a two-phased plan.

As I noted previously:

[W]ith 40 percent of the hull reconfigurable, both LCS variants use an open architecture design, enabling the warships to be fitted with interchangeable so-called mission packages providing capabilities for surface warfare (SUW), anti-submarine warfare (ASW), and mine countermeasures (MCM) missions in the littoral zone. The ASW warfare package is expected to become available to the fleet in 2019, while the MCM package will be available in 2020.

The U.S. Navy also completed structural testing of the Surface-to-Surface Missile Module (SSMM), part of the SUW mission package, earlier this month. The SSMM, a 24-shot vertical launch system designed to engage surface targets with AGM-114L Longbow Hellfire missiles, will be installed on all LCSs.

“Delays in the development of the SSMM led to the initial deployment of a more limited surface warfare [SUW] mission package aboard the LCS, exchanging Hellfire Missiles for rigid hull inflatable boats and boarding teams,” I wrote in 2017. “The package also encompasses two 30-millimeter machine guns, two MQ-8B Fire Scout unmanned aerial vehicles, and an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter.”

Besides the various packages, standard armament of a Freedom-class LCS includes a 11-cell Raytheon RIM-116B SeaRAM missile-defense system, a 57-millimeter naval gun, and Mark 5o torpedoes.

The U.S. Navy launched the future USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) during a ceremony at FMM on June 15.

Topics
Asia Defense
Tags
Freedom-class
Independence-class LCS
LCS Program
Littoral Combat Ship
US Navy
USS Indianapolis
Related Stories
US Navy Christens New Littoral Combat Ship
April 18, 2018
US Navy Christens New Littoral Combat Ship
The U.S. Navy’s latest warship was christened on April 14.
Read Story
US Navy Completes Hellfire Missile Tests on Littoral Combat ShipUS Navy Accepts Delivery of New Littoral Combat ShipUS Navy Commissions New Independence-Class Littoral Combat ShipUS Navy Commissions Latest Independence-Class Littoral Combat ShipUS Navy Littoral Combat Ship Fires Missiles
Latest Blogs
Pakistan Arrests Suspected Mastermind of 2008 Mumbai Attacks
July 18, 2019
Pakistan Arrests Suspected Mastermind of 2008 Mumbai Attacks
Why has Pakistan arrested Hafiz Saeed now?
Read Post
Moving ASEAN Toward Sustainable Defense CooperationWhat Did the Intra-Afghan Dialogue Accomplish?Japan Launches Second Maya-Class Guided Missile DestroyerChina’s Digital Silk Road Could Decide the US-China CompetitionBoxing Association Stripped of Olympic Status, But Boxing Cleared for Tokyo Games
Latest Features
The Future of China's Amphibious Assault Fleet
July 17, 2019
The Future of China's Amphibious Assault Fleet
What we know about the 075 Landing Helicopter Dock and other expected additions to the PLAN amphibious assault fleet.
Read Feature
How WeChat Conquered TibetIndia’s War on UrduSaving Asia’s DemocraciesThailand's Quiet Crisis: 'The Southern Problem'Urumqi 2009 and the Road to Xinjiang Re-education Centers
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
Shankaran Nambiar on the State of New Malaysia’s Economy
July 09, 2019
Shankaran Nambiar on the State of New Malaysia’s Economy
A conversation on the state of Malaysia’s economy under its new government, and the implications for domestic and foreign policy.
Read Interview
More Interviews