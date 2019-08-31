Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
The PulseSocietySouth AsiaNepal
Data and Development: Harnessing AI in Nepal
Image Credit: Pixabay

Data and Development: Harnessing AI in Nepal

Adopting AI tools is critical for a country like Nepal, where much policymaking is still done without any accurate data.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

Creating a strong economy should be central to any country’s developmental plans. It is clear that the best choice for a country to grow its economy today is to accept the tenets of economic liberalism: keep markets free and competitive and minimize governmental interference in markets. 

In developing countries, in which governments often have a stronger role to play in economic growth and development, it is essential that accurate data be used as the basic input in policymaking. The reasons for doing so are self-evident: collecting accurate data serves as the most reliable metric of the “baseline” state of a country. Changes in the data therefore reflect actual changes on the ground. 

Today, we have new modes of data collection that are more reliable than those used in the past. Traditionally, surveys were seen as the main instruments of data collection. Information obtained from surveys is often accurate, but designing them is difficult and time-consuming. Thankfully today, we have a plethora of other data sources that may be more current and more reliable. These new data sources include data retrieved from the internet such as the outputs of web crawling and social media, telecommunications data, and geospatial data. 

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

Improvements in artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and increased computing power have given us the power to make greater sense of data. Machine learning (ML) algorithms can now process huge sets of data to make accurate predictions. The larger the data sets, and the more powerful the computers, the more accurate the predictions are. As a policymaking tool, AI (particularly ML) can be invaluable. With it, governments can set accurate targets on a vast domain of subjects. 

This is critical for a country like Nepal in which much policymaking is still done in the dark, without any accurate data. For example, the education sector in Nepal has been a priority for every government since the 1950s. Despite this, the state of education in Nepal is poor. The only success that has been achieved has been in the improvement of primary school completion rates. 

Private schools that have opened up since the 1990s have shown much better results. This is probably true, however, only because government-run schools perform so poorly. We have no way to make definitive conclusions without undertaking a methodological assessment.  

AI may be able to provide such an assessment. Using the array of data sources described, we may be able to make more accurate predictions about where the problems may actually lie. Poverty, topography, access, and other variables may be responsible for the dismal state of education. Before, it was difficult to incorporate all these variables into economic or statistical models. Today, because of the computing power we have at our disposal, it is possible. The point is incorporating new sources of data such as satellite imagery and web analytics can give us a much richer understanding than if we had just restricted our sources of data to surveys or other traditional sources of data. We may find patterns that we could just not envisage before. 

This can lead to further exploration. Other data collection methodologies, such as surveys, may be incorporated after the initial research. Research, after all, is ongoing. It is never complete. The most important contribution of AI into the current research paradigm in the development sector is that it may enable us to lay out a blueprint for taking action. We may finally have something to work on and not merely be fiddling around in the dark. 

Manish Gyawali is a developmental consultant, writer and data analyst based in Nepal.

Topics
The Pulse
Society
South Asia
Nepal
Tags
AI
AI for development
Artificial intelligence
Development
Nepal
Related Stories
Justice Eludes Victims of Nepal’s Civil War
February 09, 2018
Justice Eludes Victims of Nepal’s Civil War
Nepal’s two transitional justice mechanisms have failed to deliver justice to war-era victims.
Read Story
Exploiting Nepal’s ChildrenSilence Is Beautiful: A Nepali Café's Deaf ServersNepal's Singing StorytellerBJP Concerned Over NRC in Assam, But Wants Register Across IndiaYoung Afghan Women Barely Remember Taliban But Fear a Return
Latest Blogs
Terry Gou May Run for Taiwan’s President. What Does His Foxconn Record Tell Us?
August 31, 2019
Terry Gou May Run for Taiwan’s President. What Does His Foxconn Record Tell Us?
Taiwan’s richest man is reportedly ready to declare his candidacy. Would he run the country like he ran his corporate empire?
Read Post
The Path to Reconciliation in Hong KongHigh-Profile Arrests, Protest Ban Mark New Phase in Attempt to Quell Hong Kong ProtestsWhat Does a Rising Baht Mean for Thailand's Economy?Will India Become the Home of the Largest Number of Stateless People?Asia’s Disappearing Activists
Latest Features
Chennai’s ‘Man-Made’ Water Crisis
August 30, 2019
Chennai’s ‘Man-Made’ Water Crisis
The upcoming monsoon may end the immediate crisis, but the city’s serious infrastructure problems will be back.
Read Feature
Celebrating Democracy and Peace in Timor-LesteIndonesia Aims for Fastest Growth of Jokowi’s TermBalochistan’s Role in the Afghanistan QuagmireSomething Is Very Wrong on the Mekong RiverThere Will Be No Winner in the Japan-South Korea Dispute
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
Aksana Ismailbekova on Patronage Politics in Kyrgyzstan
August 20, 2019
Aksana Ismailbekova on Patronage Politics in Kyrgyzstan
What lays beneath the surface of Kyrgyzstan’s dramatic political scene?
Read Interview
More Interviews