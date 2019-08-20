Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
ASEAN Beat
Malaysian Judge Postpones 2nd Corruption Trial for Former PM Najib
In this June 18, 2019, file photo, former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak walks into lift as he arrives at Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Image Credit: AP Photo/Vincent Thian

Malaysian Judge Postpones 2nd Corruption Trial for Former PM Najib

The delay will allow the first trial involving Najib, also linked to the 1MDB scandal, to finish before the next begins.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

The second trial of Malaysian’s ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak linked to the multibillion-dollar looting of the 1MDB state investment fund was delayed Monday by a week to allow his first trial to end.

Najib faces a total 42 charges of corruption, abuse of power, and money laundering in five separate criminal cases brought since his shocking election defeat last year. Najib, 65, denies wrongdoing and accuses the new government under Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad of seeking political vengeance.

Chief prosecutor Gopal Sri Ram said the last witness in Najib’s first trial is midway through testifying and the case should end this week. The first trial began in April on seven charges of criminal breach of trust, corruption, and money laundering related to 42 million ringgit ($10.1 million) that allegedly went into Najib’s bank accounts from a former 1MDB subsidiary.

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

High Court Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah agreed to postpone the second trial until August 26.

In the second trial, Najib faces four counts of abusing his power to receive a total of 2.3 billion ringgit ($551 million) from 2011 to 2014, and 21 other charges of receiving, using, and transferring illicit funds linked to 1MDB.

Defense lawyers asked the judge to start the trial by September 3 if the first trial cannot end this week and also to give them time to study lengthy witness statements they had just received.

Sequerah insisted the trial, which should have started in August, should not be further delayed. He said he will review the date again on Thursday.

Najib set up 1MDB when he took power in 2009 to promote economic development, but the fund amassed billions in debts and is being investigated in the United States and several other countries for alleged cross-border embezzlement and money laundering.

U.S. investigators say more than $4.5 billion was stolen from 1MDB by associates of Najib between 2009 and 2014, including the money that landed in Najib’s bank accounts. They say the ill-gotten gains were laundered through layers of bank accounts in the United States and other countries to finance Hollywood films and buy hotels, a luxury yacht, art works, jewelry, and other extravagances.

Public anger over the scandal eventually led to the ouster of Najib’s long-ruling coalition in May last year, ushering in the first change of power since Malaysia’s independence from Britain in 1957.

The new government reopened investigations stifled under Najib and barred him and his wife from leaving the country. Police also seized jewelry and hundreds of handbags and other valuables estimated at more than 1.1 billion ringgit ($264 million) from properties linked to Najib.

Topics
ASEAN Beat
Tags
1MDB Scandal
Malaysia corruption
Najib Razak 1MDB scandal
Najib Razak corruption
Najib Razak trial
Related Stories
Malaysia Files Criminal Charges Against Goldman Sachs for 1MDB Scandal
December 18, 2018
Malaysia Files Criminal Charges Against Goldman Sachs for 1MDB Scandal
The investigation into massive theft from the state investment fund advances.
Read Story
Malaysia Silences 1MDB Whistleblower in Blow to RightsUS Lawsuits Deepen Malaysia's 1MDB ScandalInterview: Malaysia's Politics Amid the 1MDB Scandal Malaysia Charges 17 Goldman Sachs Executives Over 1MDB ScandalMovie Producer Charged in Malaysia’s 1MDB Scandal
Latest Blogs
Afghanistan Vows to Crush Militants After Deadly Wedding Attack by Islamic State
August 20, 2019
Afghanistan Vows to Crush Militants After Deadly Wedding Attack by Islamic State
“We will take revenge for every civilian drop of blood,” President Ghani vowed as Kabul mourns 63 dead.
Read Post
The EU Call on Hong Kong's Extradition BillWhat’s the Price of Freedom? Kazakh Activist Accepts Plea DealTrade Dependence and Politicization: Lessons From the Japan-Korea ConflictTaking Stock of Shanghai’s Free Trade ZoneUS-Southeast Asia Counterterrorism Cooperation in the Headlines With New Philippines Training Facility  
Latest Features
The Pacific Islands Forum at 50
August 19, 2019
The Pacific Islands Forum at 50
The evolving geopolitics in the South Pacific were on full display at the 50th PIF.
Read Feature
The South China Sea Island China Gave AwayChina's J-20 Stealth Fighter Today and Into the 2020sSri Lankans Up in Arms Over US Military PactsAmerica’s Anti-China Mood Is Here to StayHow Islamic State Infiltrated Kabul University
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
Bec Strating on the State of Australia-Timor-Leste Ties
August 13, 2019
Bec Strating on the State of Australia-Timor-Leste Ties
A conversation on the past, present, and future dynamics in Australia's relationship with Timor-Leste.
Read Interview
More Interviews