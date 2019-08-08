Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
Asia Defense
US State Department Approves $800 Million Helicopter Sale to South Korea
Image Credit: U.S. Navy

US State Department Approves $800 Million Helicopter Sale to South Korea

The U.S. State Department has approved the sale of 12 MH-60R Seahawk helicopters to the South Korean Navy.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

The U.S. State Department approved a $800 million sale of 12 Lockheed Martin-Sikorky MH-60R Seahawk Romeo multirole maritime helicopters to the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN), the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced on August 7.

The announcement does not mean that a final deal has been or will be concluded. For example, DSCA issued a similar statement about the possible sale of eight MH-60Rs to South Korea back in 2012. However, the contract ended up being awarded to a European defense firm.

The Foreign Military Sales (FMS) deal is also still subject to congressional approval before final contract negotiations between the United States and the South Korean government can begin. Furthermore, the price tag for the 12 helicopters may change prior to the inking of the final sales contract.

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) issued a request for proposals (RFP) for the procurement of up to 12 anti-submarine warfare (ASW) helicopters in May of this year under the ROKN’s Maritime Operational Helicopter program, which foresees the procurement of 20 new ASW helicopters for the service by 2022.

Two defense firms, U.S. aerospace and defense company Lockheed Martin and Anglo-Italian defense contractor Leonardo-Finmeccanica responded to the request. DAPA had issued a previous RFP for 12 helicopters back in 2018 with only Leonardo-Finmeccanica responding, offering its AgustaWestland AW Wildcat 159 shipborne ASW helicopter. Once the official RFP deadline passed, however, the U.S. government offered Lockheed Martin’s MH-60R Seahawk helicopter under a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) deal.

“A FMS procurement of the MH-60R would expeditiously provide the South Korean Navy with the world’s most advanced anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare rotary-winged aircraft in the world,” Lockheed Martin said in a statement in May. MH-60Rs can carry AGM-114 Hellfires for use against surface and land targets, and MK 54 torpedoes for ASW missions.

The ROKN currently operates eight AW-159 Lynx Wildcat helicopters with the last tranche of four entering service in July 2017. The helicopters are serving aboard the ROKN’s Incheon-class guided-missile frigates. During the selection process in 2012, the AW-159 was found to better meet the operational requirements of the service than the MH-60R. The AW-159 was also found to be cheaper than the MH-60R under a direct commercial sale.

Today’s announcement coincided with U.S. President Donald Trump stating that the two countries had entered negotiations on Seoul paying more for the defense umbrella the United States provides South Korea. “South Korea has agreed to pay substantially more money to the United States in order to defend itself from North Korea,” Trump tweeted earlier today. ”South Korea is a very wealthy nation that now feels an obligation to contribute to the military defense provided by the United States of America.”

Topics
Asia Defense
Tags
Agusta Westland
DAPA
Lockheed Martin
Republic of Korea Navy
ROK Navy
South Korea
South Korean Navy
Westland AW159 Lynx Wildcat helicopter
Related Stories
South Korea Opens Bid for 12 Anti-Submarine Warfare Helicopters
May 22, 2019
South Korea Opens Bid for 12 Anti-Submarine Warfare Helicopters
The South Korean defense ministry has kicked off a bid for the country’s second batch of anti-submarine warfare helicopters.
Read Story
South Korea’s First-of-Class KSS-III Attack Sub Begins Sea TrialsSouth Korea Launches First-of-Class 3,000-ton KSS-III Diesel-Electric Attack SubmarineSouth Korea to Buy 12 Sub Killer HelicoptersROK Navy Launches New Guided-Missile Frigate to Deter North Korea South Korea Seeks $400 Million ‘Offset’ in Sub-Killer Helicopter Deal
Latest Blogs
China's Currency Devaluation Triggers US Charge of Manipulation
August 09, 2019
China's Currency Devaluation Triggers US Charge of Manipulation
The designation carries no penalties, but it will have a ripple effect on China’s economy.
Read Post
No Phone Calls, No Groceries: Kashmir on Edge Under LockdownUS Defense Secretary Visits Mongolia to Strengthen Military BondsThe Case for Boycotting Beijing 2022What Does the New Philippines Dengue Epidemic Mean?India’s Shaky Shadow Banks Give Modi a Financial Headache
Latest Features
Smart Cities or Surveillance? Huawei in Central Asia
August 07, 2019
Smart Cities or Surveillance? Huawei in Central Asia
Chinese surveillance technologies are popular among Central Asia’s governments.
Read Feature
The Cyber Dimension of the South China Sea ClashesThe Tibetan Muslims of KashmirSouth Korea’s Africa OutreachAgainst the Tide: The Growth of China-Sri Lanka TradeThe Evolution of Afro-Chinese Identity
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
Military Build-up in the Asia-Pacific: An Interview With Hawaii’s Sen. Brian Schatz
July 30, 2019
Military Build-up in the Asia-Pacific: An Interview With Hawaii’s Sen. Brian Schatz
Hawaii’s senior senator discusses missile defense, prospects for peace on the Korean peninsula, and more.
Read Interview
More Interviews