Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
Asia Defense

First 2 Republic of Korea Air Force F-35A Stealth Fighters Arrive in South Korea

The F-35A fighter jets landed at a South Korean military base on March 29.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

The Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) received its first two F-35A Lightning II fifth-generation stealth fighters at a military air base in Cheong Ju, North Chungcheong province, on March 29, the service announced over the weekend.

The two F-35As departed Luke Air Force Base in Arizona on March 22, where the ROKAF has officially taken delivery of six F-35As to date. From 2017 onwards, ROKAF fighter pilots have been sent to the base to receive flight training on the F-35A. A South Korean F-35A pilot conducted his first F-35A solo mission there in July 2018.

“We expect the deployment of the stealth fighters [to] enhance the Air Force’s operational capabilities by strengthening military readiness posture against possible threats from all fronts,” Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) chief Wang Jung-hong was quoted as saying by The Korean Times.

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

Eight more F-35As are expected to be delivered to the ROKAF by the end of 2019. The entire order of 40 F-35As — the aircraft’s conventional takeoff and landing variant — is slated to be completed by 2022. As I reported elsewhere:

The Republic of Korea and U.S. government officially signed a Letter of Offer and Acceptance for the purchase of 40 F-35A fighter jets in September 2014 under the Pentagon’s FMS program. Total acquisition costs are estimated at around $7 billion. (…)

The F-35A’s manufacturer, U.S. defense contractor Lockheed Martin, won the $7 billion contract by offering 25 technologies used on the F-35A to support South Korea’s indigenous $15 billion KF-X fighter program. However, the U.S. government did not share four key F-35A technologies including active electronically scanned radar, the infrared search-and-rescue systems, the electro-optical targeting pod and the radio frequency jammer, which detrimentally affected bilateral defense relations for a while.

All 40 F-35As will be assembled at a Lockheed Martin production facility in Fort Worth, Texas, where the first ROKAF F-35A was rolled out in March 2018. South Korea is also in talks for an additional order of 20 F-35As with DAPA reportedly already having initiated their procurement.

Another U.S. regional ally, Japan, officially stood up its first F-35A squadron on March 29. The new squadron, consisting of 12 aircraft, swapped its McDonnell Douglas-Mitsubishi F-4EJ-Kai Phantom II aircraft for the F-35A last month. The unit is based at Misawa Air Base in the northern part of Honshu island.

Japan selected the F-35A as the Japan Air Self Defense Force’s next-generation fighter aircraft in December 2011 and placed an order with Lockheed Martin for 42 fifth-generation fighter jets. In December 2018, the cabinet of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe decided to increase Japan’s existing order of 42 to 147 F-35 aircraft including an additional 63 F-35As and 42 F-35Bs, the short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) variant of the aircraft.

Topics
Asia Defense
Tags
F-35A
F-35A in South Korea
F-35A ROK Air Force
Republic of Korea Air Force
ROKAF
Related Stories
South Korea to Receive First Two F-35A Stealth Fighters by the End of March
January 17, 2019
South Korea to Receive First Two F-35A Stealth Fighters by the End of March
The two aircraft are expected to be operationally deployed in April or May 2019.
Read Story
South Korea Moves Forward With Plans to Buy 20 More F-35 Stealth Fighter JetsSouth Korea Mulling Purchase of 20 More F-35 Stealth Fighter JetsSouth Korea F-35A Pilot Flies First Solo MissionSouth Korea to Develop Air-Launched Indigenous Long-Range Bunker Buster Cruise MissileUS, South Korea Roll Out 1st ROKAF F-35A Stealth Fighter
Latest Blogs
Italy Signs on to Belt and Road Initiative: EU-China Relations at Crossroads?
April 03, 2019
Italy Signs on to Belt and Road Initiative: EU-China Relations at Crossroads?
This is a decisive moment for Europe, as it responds (for the first time) to Beijing’s industrial and commercial policies.
Read Post
Japan’s New Imperial Era Is Announced: ‘Hesei’ Ends, ‘Reiwa’ BeginsUS Navy F-35B-Carrying Amphibious Assault Ship Arrives in the PhilippinesReviewing India’s Foreign Policy Toward Europe Under Narendra ModiUzbekistan Making Progress to Phase Out Forced Cotton Labor, Report SaysNew Zealand Lawmakers Pass Initial Vote for New Gun Controls
Latest Features
Defending Myanmar's Remaining Environmental Treasures
April 02, 2019
Defending Myanmar's Remaining Environmental Treasures
Unique programs led by indigenous peoples are protecting wildlife biodiversity in Karen state.
Read Feature
Why These Farmers Will Boycott India's General ElectionsWhy the Pending U.S.-China Deal Will Not SufficeThe Life and Near Death of Sam RainsyHow China Used the Swedish Ambassador to Threaten Angela GuiThe Philippines’ China Dam Controversy
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
The Importance of Saving Biodiversity in Karen State in 2 Interviews
April 02, 2019
The Importance of Saving Biodiversity in Karen State in 2 Interviews
Indigenous and academic perspectives on biodiversity, armed conflict, and self-determination in Karen state.
Read Interview
More Interviews