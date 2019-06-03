Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
Asia Defense
Japan Takes Delivery of First E-2D Advanced Hawkeye Aircraft
Image Credit: Northrop Grumman

Japan Takes Delivery of First E-2D Advanced Hawkeye Aircraft

Northrop Grumman has announced that it has delivered the first E-2D aircraft to the Japan Air Self Defense Force.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

U.S. defense contractor Northrop Grumman has announced that it has delivered the first E-2D Advanced Hawkeye (AHE) Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft to the Japan Air-Self Defense Force (JASDF), the company said in a May 31 statement.

According to Northrop Grumman, the delivery of the first E-2D already took place on March 29. The aircraft “provides a significant increase in early warning and surveillance capability to outpace Japan’s evolving security needs,” the company notes. Prior to the delivery, the E-2D has undergone flight tests at a test facility in Florida.

“Northrop Grumman’s longstanding partnership with Japan is beginning a new chapter with the delivery of the first Japan E-2D,” said Jane Bishop, vice president of manned airborne surveillance programs at Northrop Grumman. “This aircraft provides a significant increase in early warning and surveillance capability to outpace Japan’s evolving security needs.”

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

The Japanese Ministry of Defense selected the E-2D in 2014 to enhance the JASDF’s AEW&C capabilities and to supplement the service’s aging fleet of 13 E-2C Hawkeye AEW aircraft, as well as the four Boeing E-767 Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft currently deployed by the JASDF.

In 2015, the MoD placed a $1.7 billion order for four E-2Ds. In October 2018, Japanese Defense Minister, Takeshi Iwaya, announced the procurement of nine additional E-2D for an estimated $3.135 billion. So far, Japan has spent about $1 billion on its E-2D procurement program. A total of five E-2D aircraft are slated to be delivered by the end of 2022.

The E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft has been designed and manufactured by Northrop Grumman. It is a twin-turboprop, carrier-capable tactical airborne early warning aircraft. As I noted in October 2018:

The E-2D is the latest version of the aircraft series equipped with an AN/APY-9 radar, an ultra-high frequency hybrid mechanical/electronically scanned radar system with a 360-degree coverage capability.

The E-2D was designed to help defend aircraft carrier strike groups (CSG) against any type of long-range aerial threats, with each CSG deploying four E-2Cs or E-2Ds. According to Northrop Grumman, the E-2D is capable of detecting a ground-to-air cruise missile launch and stealth aircraft.

Northrop Grumman in its May 31 statement underlines that the E-2D offers “interoperability with next-generation aircraft systems and U.S. Navy allies to support regional security cooperation.”

As I explained in September 2018, the Japanese E-2Ds will have slightly different capabilities than their U.S. counterparts:

Notably unlike U.S. Navy E-2Ds, Japanese E-2D aircraft will not be equipped with the so-called cooperative engagement capability (CEC), a real-time “sensor-netting” system, which allows “the real-time sharing of sensor data on air targets, including incoming enemy aircraft and cruise missiles, among CEC-equipped units,” as I noted elsewhere.

(The Japan Maritime Self Defense Force’s two improved Atago-class guided missile destroyers will reportedly be equipped with CEC, enhancing the ships’ ballistic missile defense capabilities.)

The [JASDF] will also base its aircraft on land allowing it to take off with extra fuel, which will allow the service to operate the aircraft for up to 8 hours, instead of a standard 5 hours (without refueling).

According to the Japanese MoD, the JASDF will station its fleet of 13 E-2Ds at Misawa Air Base in Aomori Prefecture in the northernmost part of Honshu.

Topics
Asia Defense
Tags
E-2D Advanced Hawkeye (AHE) Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft
Japan Air Self Defense Force
Japan Ministry of Defense
Northrop Grumman
Related Stories
Japan Moves Ahead With Procurement of 9 E-2D Advanced Hawkeye Aircraft
October 16, 2018
Japan Moves Ahead With Procurement of 9 E-2D Advanced Hawkeye Aircraft
Japan has made a final decision to buy 9 E-2D Advanced Hawkeye Aircraft from the United States.
Read Story
US State Department Approves Sale of 9 E-2D Advanced Hawkeye Aircraft to JapanWill Japan and the UK Collaborate on Sixth-Generation Tempest Future Fighter Aircraft?Japan Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept 2 Russian Military AircraftJapan to Develop Extended-Range Supersonic Air-to-Surface MissileJapan Intercepts 2 Russian Nuclear-Capable Fighter-Bombers
Latest Blogs
India’s Air Force Mulls Arming Su-30MKI Fleet With I-Derby Extended Range Missiles
June 04, 2019
India’s Air Force Mulls Arming Su-30MKI Fleet With I-Derby Extended Range Missiles
The Indian Air Force’s Su-30MKI fleet could be armed with the beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile by 2022.
Read Post
Xinjiang Camp Whistle-blower Sauytbay Seeks Asylum ElsewhereUS-Iran Tensions: Impact on China-Iran TiesBeijing After Tiananmen: Part 1S. Jaishankar: The Right Man for the Job at India’s External Affairs MinistryThe US War on Huawei: Predicting the Blowback
Latest Features
Tiananmen 1989: Lessons for Today
June 03, 2019
Tiananmen 1989: Lessons for Today
Tiananmen veterans look back on the movement’s relevance in 21st century China.
Read Feature
China Has a Head Start in the New Space RaceIndia's BIMSTEC GambitHas the Paint Dried on Malaysia’s Protest Art?The Wa Art of Not Being GovernedCan Imran Khan Really End Corruption in Pakistan?
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
Understanding China’s Vision of Victory
May 26, 2019
Understanding China’s Vision of Victory
Jonathan Ward describes the conditions that China’s leaders seek to create in the Asia-Pacific by 2049.
Read Interview
More Interviews