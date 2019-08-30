Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
China PowerPoliticsEast AsiaChinaHong Kong
High-Profile Arrests, Protest Ban Mark New Phase in Attempt to Quell Hong Kong Protests
Pro-democracy activists Joshua Wong, right, and Agnes Chow speak to media outside a district court in Hong Kong, Aug. 30, 2019.
Image Credit: AP Photo/Kin Cheung

High-Profile Arrests, Protest Ban Mark New Phase in Attempt to Quell Hong Kong Protests

The Hong Kong government doubles down on its current approach: clamping down on the protests and pro-democracy leaders.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

On Friday, Hong Kong authorities upped the ante in their quest to tamp down the mass protests that have persisted throughout the summer. A wave of arrests targeted democracy activists even while police banned a planned march set for Saturday.

Among those arrested were Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow, who both gained fame for their roles as student leaders in 2014’s Umbrella Movement. Wong and Chow were arrested separately in the early morning of August 30, and charged with inciting and participating in “unauthorized assembly.” Wong, in a Twitter thread, specifically linked his arrest to a June 21 protest outside police headquarters in Wan Chai. Both have since been released on bail.

Also arrested was Andy Chan, leader of the Hong Kong National Party, which was banned for its pro-independence stance. According to Hong Kong Free Press, Chan was “arrested on suspicion of rioting and assaulting a police officer.” Chan had previously been arrested in early August in connection with a police raid that discovered “smoke bombs, materials to make molotov cocktails, and bows and arrows.”

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

To many pro-democracy advocates, the timing of the arrests on August 30 was no coincidence. August 31 marks the five-year anniversary of the day the Standing Committee of the Chinese National People’s Congress officially approved its draft plan for universal suffrage in Hong Kong. The plan would have allowed for direct election of Hong Kong’s chief executive, but all candidates for that post would need to pass muster with a pro-Beijing committee. As I wrote back in 2014, the nominating committee’s role “would make it effectively impossible for anyone from Hong Kong’s pan-democracy opposition parties to even serve as a candidate” in a chief executive election.

Outrage over the perceived restriction on democratic choice led directly to the Umbrella Movement protests of five years ago – and the legacy of 2014, as Jessie Lau elucidated for The Diplomat Magazine, lives on in the current protest movement. Thus the August 31 anniversary is a key date for this year’s protests as well. Writing on Twitter, Wong said that he and Chow were “furious about large-scale arrest [sic] on the day before 31 August.” Police, however, have denied that the timing of the arrests has anything to do with the anniversary.

Wong also expressed frustration that police were targeting leaders of the Umbrella Movement and holding them responsible for the current protests, which have been pointedly leaderless. “It is completely ridiculous that the police target specific prominent figures of social movement in the past and framing them as the leaders of the anti-extradition bill protests,” Wong wrote (all sic). “The 12-week long protests is prestiged as leaderless … We once again reiterate that Demosisto [the pro-democracy organization of which Wong and Chow are founding members] has never taken up any leading role during the movement.”

Given the organic nature of the current protests, the arrests will not stop the organization of further marches. They could, however, have a chilling effect by signaling the police will take even stronger action against demonstrators. In fact, the arrests are already having an impact. The Civil Human Rights Front, considered a moderate protest group, called off a planned march after losing its appeal over a police decision to deny permission for the protest.

“The first priority of the Civil Human Rights Front is to make sure that all of the participants who participate in our marches will be physically and legally safe,” Bonnie Leung, a leader of the CHRF, said, according to the Associated Press.

Leung pointed to the arrests of pro-democracy activists as a factor in the decision to cancel the march: “They arrested Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow this morning so there is a real danger we could face the same consequences as well.”

Since the demonstrations kicked off on June 9, Hong Kong police have arrested over 900 people on charges related to protest activities, including charges of rioting. The release of those already arrested, and the dropping of all rioting charges, are key demands of the protesters. The new wave of arrests sends a strong signal that the Hong Kong government is not going to meet those demands but is instead doubling down on its current approach.

That meshes with a recent Reuters scoop that the central government in Beijing has explicitly ordered the Hong Kong authorities not to give in to any of the protesters’ demands. The report, by James Pomfret and Greg Torode, cites anonymous sources “with direct knowledge” of a meeting where Beijing rejected Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s proposal for dealing with the protests. Lam was considering giving in to two of the protesters’ demands: formally withdrawing the controversial extradition bill that sparked the demonstrations in the first place and agreeing to an independent inquiry into how police handled their response to the protests. According to Reuters, “Beijing had rejected giving in to any of the protesters’ demands.”

That would explain why the Hong Kong government has seemed paralyzed in its response to the protests — unable to stop them but unwilling to make the necessary political compromises to address public anger behind the demonstrations. The wave of arrests on Friday, together with the police refusal to approve a planned protest for Saturday, signals an even more hardline stance as the Hong Kong government tries to bring the movement to an end.

Activists, however, predict the clampdown will have the opposite effect, and only galvanize more Hong Kongers to take to the streets. Leung of the CHRF pledged that the movement would not die down: “We will carry on. We will continue to apply for marches and Hong Kong people, I’m sure, will keep coming out to the streets.”

Topics
China Power
Politics
East Asia
China
Hong Kong
Tags
Agnes Chow
Carrie Lam
China Hong Kong policy
Hong Kong police
Hong Kong politics
Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong protests 2019
Joshua Wong
Umbrella Movement
Related Stories
2 Months on, Hong Kong Remains Defiant
August 21, 2019
2 Months on, Hong Kong Remains Defiant
Hong Kong's protests show no signs of slowing down as the movement enters its 11th week.
Read Story
Hong Kong Protests: How Did We Get Here?China Rotates New Troops Into Hong Kong Amid Mass ProtestsHong Kong: The Anatomy of a ProtestChina's Vision for Hong KongWill Beijing Use Force to End the Hong Kong Protests?
Latest Blogs
What Does a Rising Baht Mean for Thailand's Economy?
August 30, 2019
What Does a Rising Baht Mean for Thailand's Economy?
A closer look at the economic implications of recent currency appreciation for the country.
Read Post
Will India Become the Home of the Largest Number of Stateless People?Asia’s Disappearing ActivistsBJP Concerned Over NRC in Assam, But Wants Register Across IndiaChina Rotates New Troops Into Hong Kong Amid Mass ProtestsIndia Takes Delivery of 11th C-17 Globemaster From United States
Latest Features
Chennai’s ‘Man-Made’ Water Crisis
August 30, 2019
Chennai’s ‘Man-Made’ Water Crisis
The upcoming monsoon may end the immediate crisis, but the city’s serious infrastructure problems will be back.
Read Feature
Celebrating Democracy and Peace in Timor-LesteIndonesia Aims for Fastest Growth of Jokowi’s TermBalochistan’s Role in the Afghanistan QuagmireSomething Is Very Wrong on the Mekong RiverThere Will Be No Winner in the Japan-South Korea Dispute
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
Aksana Ismailbekova on Patronage Politics in Kyrgyzstan
August 20, 2019
Aksana Ismailbekova on Patronage Politics in Kyrgyzstan
What lays beneath the surface of Kyrgyzstan’s dramatic political scene?
Read Interview
More Interviews