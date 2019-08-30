Menu
Account
Home
My AccountSign In
About Us
Advertise
Syndication
Write for Us
Contact Us
Asia LifeSocietyEast AsiaChinaSouth Korea
The Development of K-Pop Without China
Exo at a June 2016 press conference for their third album, Ex'act.
Image Credit: Screenshot

The Development of K-Pop Without China

China is one of the world’s largest markets; but K-pop continues to be a global phenomenon without it.

By for The Diplomat
 
 

Considering their widespread success, there is one country notably absent from BTS’ global strategy for dominance: China. Although China has been a large market for K-pop groups, BTS and others have looked beyond China in recent years. Political tensions between China and South Korea in 2016, in particular, dampened K-pop’s reach in China and since then groups like BTS have turned more to the world stage.

K-pop groups have often utilized the nationalities of their group members to reach markets, leading to debates about how “Korean” the K-pop industry truly is. EXO, one of the first Korean boy bands to introduce K-pop to the world, was one of the first groups to recruit non-Korean talent to expand the reach of its music. EXO features two separate groups to tailor its music to Chinese audiences: EXO-K (Korea) and EXO-M (Mandarin). While EXO-K, more often simply called EXO, sings and raps in Korean and English, EXO-M will perform the same tracks but with Mandarin in place of Korean lyrics.

Take one of EXO’s most popular songs, “Overdose.” EXO-K’s version, with nearly 200 million views, features the original six members of the EXO-K group, all of whom were born in South Korea: Suho, Baekhyun, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai, and Sehun. The EXO-M version, with only 26 million views, primarily features its original six members, four Chinese and two Koreans: Kris (Chinese), Xiumin (Korean), Luhan (Chinese), Lay (Chinese), Chen (Korean), and Tao (Chinese). Both music videos, however, feature both groups, and at 2:45 in both videos, all 12 members are present with almost exactly the same dance formations, despite having different lead singers at given moments. 

Enjoying this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Just $5 a month.

EXO’s tour schedules also reflected this focus on the Chinese market. In EXO’s first solo concert tour in 2014, titled “EXO from Exoplanet 1 – The Lost Planet,” EXO played 10 out of 30 shows in mainland China, along with two shows in Hong Kong. In EXO’s 2015-2016 tour, “Exo Planet 2 – The Exo’luxion” EXO played a total of 48 shows, 10 in mainland China, two in Hong Kong, and one in Macau. 

In stark contrast to “EXO Planet 2,” the following tour in 2016-17 for “Exo Planet 3 – The Exo’rdium” hardly touched China due to political tensions between Beijing and Seoul. In August 2016, South Korea deployed a U.S. missile-defense system that led to a backlash from Beijing, including the blocking K-pop in China through limiting visas to Korean artists and cancelling Chinese-Korean entertainment. This immediately impacted EXO’s tour at the time, ultimately resulting in the cancellation of shows planned for the Chinese cities of Shanghai, Chengdu and Nanjing. The performance scheduled for Hangzhou that reportedly sold out within five minutes was allowed to continue in October 2016, and EXO also managed to play twice in Hong Kong. 

In stark contrast, BTS has only performed once on live TV in China, back in January 2015 at the Golden Disk Awards held in Beijing. The Golden Disk Awards are a South Korean music awards ceremony held annually in an Asian city, typically in South Korea. On the “Love Yourself” World Tour, BTS played four concerts in Hong Kong and did not venture onto the Chinese mainland. On their previous “Wings” tour in 2017, BTS played 40 shows: five in the US, 15 in Japan, only two in Hong Kong, and one in Macau. Out of the 42 shows for their “Love Yourself” Tour, BTS played four shows in Hong Kong compared to nine shows in Japan and two shows in Taiwan. Of the 16 shows played in the “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” Tour, four were in Japan. Between the two tours combined, 16 shows were in the United States. Over the past three years, only seven of the 98 total shows have been in China, none of which took place in mainland China. 

Although BTS did not extend its reach to China, it does not mean it did not look elsewhere in East Asia for support. Similar to EXO’s focus on China, BTS targeted Japanese audiences with Japanese-only songs and tours throughout the country. A major difference between these two strategies, however, remains that none of BTS’ seven group members are of Japanese descent. 

Similar to BTS, other K-pop bands have difficulty receiving the correct permits to visit and perform in mainland China. The most popular female K-pop group, Blackpink, performed in both Hong Kong (January 2019) and Macau (June 2019) as part of their ongoing Blackpink “In Your Area” World Tour. Monsta X, another popular male K-pop group, collaborated with French Montana on the all-English track “Who Do U Love?” and recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel and Good Morning America. Monsta X recently completed their 18-city “We Are Here” World Tour without a single stopover in China. Similarly, NCT 127, a K-pop group managed by the same entertainment company as EXO, skipped China on their first world tour. 

Unless China reverses its decision to bar K-pop from the mainland, K-pop groups and their managers will inevitably continue to strategize for success without Chinese audiences. While perhaps not a priority for the Chinese government, the continuation of this policy represents another avenue where Chinese citizens are blocked from participating in international cultural phenomena. Considering K-pop has already broken out of the Asian bubble, a re-entry into China would force K-pop labels to restrategize to accommodate the potential of the Chinese market. Until then, K-pop will continue to push forward on an international scale, reaping success without support from its once-captivated neighbor.

Topics
Asia Life
Society
East Asia
China
South Korea
Tags
China
China-South Korea tensions
K-Pop
South Korea
THAAD
Related Stories
K-Pop Phenomenon BTS Takes a Break
August 29, 2019
K-Pop Phenomenon BTS Takes a Break
Who can replace the K-pop group that experienced six years of nonstop success?
Read Story
Halal Tourism on the Rise in Asia, Just Not in ChinaBridging Cultures Through Music: K-pop, China, and the USHow Chinese Veterans Could Derail President Xi’s PlansChina’s Forced Labor ProblemThe Chinese Students Who Come to South Korea
Latest Blogs
High-Profile Arrests, Protest Ban Mark New Phase in Attempt to Quell Hong Kong Protests
August 30, 2019
High-Profile Arrests, Protest Ban Mark New Phase in Attempt to Quell Hong Kong Protests
The Hong Kong government doubles down on its current approach: clamping down on the protests and pro-democracy leaders.
Read Post
What Does a Rising Baht Mean for Thailand's Economy?Will India Become the Home of the Largest Number of Stateless People?Asia’s Disappearing ActivistsBJP Concerned Over NRC in Assam, But Wants Register Across IndiaChina Rotates New Troops Into Hong Kong Amid Mass Protests
Latest Features
Chennai’s ‘Man-Made’ Water Crisis
August 30, 2019
Chennai’s ‘Man-Made’ Water Crisis
The upcoming monsoon may end the immediate crisis, but the city’s serious infrastructure problems will be back.
Read Feature
Celebrating Democracy and Peace in Timor-LesteIndonesia Aims for Fastest Growth of Jokowi’s TermBalochistan’s Role in the Afghanistan QuagmireSomething Is Very Wrong on the Mekong RiverThere Will Be No Winner in the Japan-South Korea Dispute
Newsletter
Sign up for our weekly newsletter
The Diplomat Brief
Interview
Aksana Ismailbekova on Patronage Politics in Kyrgyzstan
August 20, 2019
Aksana Ismailbekova on Patronage Politics in Kyrgyzstan
What lays beneath the surface of Kyrgyzstan’s dramatic political scene?
Read Interview
More Interviews